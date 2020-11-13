Super Eagles of Nigeria have promised to beat the Leone stars of Sierra Leone when both sides clash on Friday in Benin, the Edo state capital .

Sixteen players are already camp ahead of the africa cup of nations qualifier against sierra leone.

The players currently in Benin preparing for the game include captain Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Paul Onuachu, Shehu Abdullahi, Joe Aribo, Tyrone Ebuehi, William Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, Zaidu Sanusi, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Sebastien Osigwe, Kelvin Akpoguma, Chidozie Awaziem, Kelechi Iheanacho and Emmanuel Dennis.

The team had a training session on Tuesday evening under the watchful eyes of manager Gernot Rohr.

Deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu was also spotted training with the players.

Genk striker Paul Onuachu and Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze say they are looking forward to the game against sierra Leone.