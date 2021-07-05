The Iyaloja of Bode Market Sikirat Makinde has revealed that some of the traders who were involved in the gas tanker accident defiled a seven day warning given to them.

The Iyaloja revealed this while speaking with newsmen in her residence in Ibadan.

She said the revelation came during a yearly festival by trado-medicine traders that there should not be trading untill a cleansing is done to avert future danger.

She noted that the incident happened on the day the cleansing was supposed to be done.

She called on relevant authorities to come to the aid of the affected and revive the market back it it’s normal state.

Advertisement

One of the traders who is still picking up her losses Remi Popoola said she lost goods worth over two hundred thousand naira.

She said it may be difficult for her to recover easily because most of her goods were bought through loans.