We Requested FG’s Communications Blockade – Governor Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has disclosed that the State is in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to block services of telecommunications operators in 14 local government areas of the state.

This move by the State Government is coming about 3 weeks after it approved an Executive Order in response to the situation of insecurity in the Eastern flank of Sokoto state.

13 of these local government areas have been initially affected by the Sept. 1 Security Challenges (Containment) Order, which closed some roads to motorists, suspended animal trades, prohibited transportation of cattle and transportation of more than three persons on motorcycles and tricycles among others.

The areas affected by the Executive Order include: Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe and Sabon Birni.

The remaining are: Shagari, Rabah Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta and Wurno local government areas.

In addition to these local government areas, Dange Shuni local government area will also be affected by the latest communications blockade, bringing the number of LGAs affected to 14.