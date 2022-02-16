We ‘ll never forget Alao-Akala’s contributions to the development of Oyo- Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has eulogised the late former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala for what he described as his immense contributions to the development of Oyo State.

Makinde, spoke through his deputy, Rauf Olaniyan, during the Lying-in-State Ceremony held in honour of the former governor by the State Government, at the House Chiefs, Parliament Building in Ibadan.

The governor lauded the contributions of the late Alao-Akala to the development of the state and the political circle.

He explained that the state government would continue to support the family he left behind, especially at this trying period.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor, while describing late Alao-Akala as a person with a large heart said he governed the state with absolute fear of God and served the state meritoriously to the best of his capacity.

Also, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Ogundoyin described the late Alao-Akala as a thoroughbred politician, a team leader, a community man, and a grassroot mobilizer in all ramifications.

He said: “Our late former governor was no doubt a great leader. His benevolence, love for the people coupled with his all-inclusive and encompassing political ideology gave him large followership and undoubtedly made him one of the most accessible, approachable and celebrated political leaders in Oyo State.