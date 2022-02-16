CP AnyasiNti Nneka takes over as head Special Fraud Unit of Police Force

A new Commissioner of Police CP. Anyasinti Josephine Nneka is now in charge of the SPECIAL FRAUD UNIT of the Nigerian police force.

This is contained in a statement signed by unit’s POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,SP. EYITAYO JOHNSON.

CP. Anyasinti Josephine Nneka assumed duties as the second female and 27th Commissioner of Police in-charge of Special Fraud Units’ Lagos and Abuja offices.

She is an alumna of two prestigious Federal Universities namely; University of Ife now Obafemi Awolowo University and University of Nigeria, Nsukka; where she obtained B.A. English and M.ED Administration/Supervision respectively.

while meeting with the Management Team, team Managers others she charged them on professionalism, diligent Investigation, timely conclusion of Investigation and prosecution of suspects.

She took over from Commissioner of Police, Anderson Bankole who retired at the age of 60.