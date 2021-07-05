The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin says the Assembly has nothing to hide following a petition forwarded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by a former Prosecutor with the Special Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Property, Tosin Ojaomo over the N1bn vehicle contract awarded by the House.

The Speaker while reacting to the invitation extended to some management Staff of the Assembly by the EFCC last week over the contract says the Anti-graft Agency was only doing its job.

Hon Ogundoyin said it was not out of place for the officials of the EFCC to question the leadership of the House in this regard.

” It was true that the EFCC invited the Clerk but her Deputy stood in for her , the Director of Administration and Supplies and the Director of Finance and Accounts last Week Thursday and they responded accordingly. To me, this is in continuation of their investigation on the petition. We are fully cooperating with the Anti-graft Agency and we will never hinder, disturb nor undermine the work of the commission. The 9th Oyo Assembly passed the Anti-graft Agency Bill and this led to the Agency being domiciled in the State.

” I am ready to visit the EFCC if invited. As the Speaker, I will surely answer any question relating to the Contract. We followed due process in the purchase of the Vehicles in line with the laid down procedures. We have since taken the petition in good faith. The petition is a strength to democracy. It is not strange to us as democrats who take transparency and accountability as our watchwords. We were transparent and we will continue to be” The Speaker said

Advertisement

According to him, quotations were received from three companies for the supply of the vehicles and the most satisfying amongst them was awarded the contract.

He stressed that the House will remain focused, undaunted and undistracted despite the smear campaign embarked upon by some paid elements within and outside the House of Assembly.

” Let me say that among the Houses of Assembly in Nigeria, Oyo State House of Assembly spent the lowest amount on purchasing cars for its members despite our large number. The vehicles supplied were of good quality and they are being enjoyed by our Lawmakers. This whole thing is giving me more drive and will. We will not relent until our people enjoy good government. At the House, we will make more laws that will have more direct impact on the people of the State ” He assured