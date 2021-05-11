The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, says it is untrue the government wants to slash the salaries of civil servants.

He made the clarification at the resumed meeting of the Presidential committee on salaries and the health sector professional associations.

The meeting deliberated on an acceptable hazard allowance for health workers in government establishments.

The Minister said his counterpart in Finance was quoted wrongly .

He said what government intends to do is to fish out ghost and redundant workers.