The DSS has stated that it did not arrest the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Department of State Services, Peter Afunanya stated that the story was untrue as it is being reported by sections of the media.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest”.