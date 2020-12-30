The National Youth Service Corps has said it did not abandon corps members who tested positive for COVID-19 in isolation Centres.

An online report had said some corps members deployed to Jigawa State who tested positive for the virus were abandoned at the state’s isolation centre despite showing no symptom.

Reacting to the report, NYSC issued a statement on Twitter saying it does not represent the true position of things.

NYSC said, “The story is not true and does not in any way represent the true position of things concerning either the corps members in reference or prospective corps members earlier quarantined in other isolation centres for testing positive for COVID-19.

“Of a truth, some corps members of the 2020 Batch “A” deployed to Jigawa State, who returned to camp to conclude the Orientation Programme earlier truncated in March this year, arising from COVID-19 pandemic, tested positive for the dreaded virus at the camp.

“It is pertinent to state that before admission into any NYSC camp, both the prospective corps members or corps members as the case may be, and camp officials must undergo COVID-19 test.

“Those that tested negative were allowed into the camps, while cases of those that tested positive are handled by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”