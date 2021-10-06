Breaking News

We are marking Independence with Eko On Show – LASG

Lagos State Government has announced a special live festival tagged ‘Eko On Show’ to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary.

Speaking at the media unveiling of the Festival, the commissioner for tourism, arts and culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said Lagos is marking this year’s independence anniversary is a different way and thus the coming of ‘Eko On Show’.

The event, which is set to hold on the 15th October, will be an hybrid festival featuring an exhilarating line up of some of Nigeria’s top entertainment Icons.

Mr. AKINBILE-YUSUF noted that The Festival is designed to raise the spirits of Lagosians, to give them inspiration, and to entertain them with the rich and vibrant culture of Lagos and its people.

The Festival will be headlined Ayra Starr, kwam 1, sir shina peters as well as Davido, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Teni.

