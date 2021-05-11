The Nigerian Army (NA) says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of a water melon seller by a yet to be identified member of the military on the 10th of May.

The Army also says though the water melon seller was killed by a yet to be identified personnel the allegation that one of its operational vehicle was burnt by angry youth following the shooting is untrue.

It adds that the incident is regrettable and condoles with the family of the deceased.

The Army in a statement signed by its spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, says the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Major General Usman Yusuf has since commissioned an investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the altercations which eventually claimed one life as efforts are ongoing to arrest the the yet to be identified perpetrator.

The Nigerian Army reiterates that it remains professional and will never condone any act of misconduct by troops against the very people they are deployed to protect.

The Army wish to state clearly that, the alleged perpetrator once identified will be subjected to a thorough investigation and if found wanting, will be made to face the full wrath of the law in accordance with extant provisions.

The also assures the good people of Zamfara state that normalcy has been restored in the general area and the Army remains committed in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

The Army is also working to put in place measures to ensure that such incident never occur again.