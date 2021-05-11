A security meeting is currently underway in the Presidential villa, this is the third time President Buhari will be convening a security meeting in less than one month.



In attendance at the meeting are the Vice President, Chief of Staff to the president, Secretary to to government of the federation, Attorney General of the Federation, Minister of Interior, Ministers of foreign affairs, defence and police affairs, also the National Security Adviser alongside the Service chiefs and inspector General of police are in attendance.

The meeting is expected to review the security situation in the country and come up with new strategies to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the country.

Recent weeks has seen a spike in violence, armed banditry, killings, kidnapping for ransom and other forms of crimes that appears to have defied all solutions thrown at it.