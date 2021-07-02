The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya said the Nigerian Army is determined to restore normalcy in the country.

He however solicits the support and prayers of Nigerians for all the operations of the Nigerian armed forces.

The General Officer Commanding, 8Th Division Nigeria Army Headquarters Sokoto, Major General, Usman Yusuf, revealed this in Sokoto during a Special Juma’at prayers to mark this year Nigeria Army Day celebration at the Juma’at mosque of the Giginya Army Barracks.

Army day is celebrated to remember the formation of the Nigeria Army and remind soldiers and officers of the mandate of the Army.

He said this year’s celebration, the Army will offer a Special prayers for the repose of the soul of the departed Chief of Army Staff Attahiru Ibrahim who died alongside other officers in the ill-fated plane crash earlier in the year in Kaduna.

Advertisement

He said the army will also pray for the repose of the souls of their colleagues who died at different battle fronts in the country.

He called on the general public to support the Nigeria Army as they battle to restore peace and normalcy in parts of the country facing the challenges of Banditry, insurgency and insurrection.

He said there is the need to feed the army with timely information that will help them in defending the territorial integrity of the country rather than some citizens collaborating with criminals to sabotage the efforts of the Army.

According to him, the Nigerian Army needs more personnel to meet the demand of running different operations as the country is facing rising insecurity from different agitators and insurrections.

He said though this is depending on the budget and resources or the country to hire more hands to join the army in restoring peace in the country.

Advertisement

Earlier the Imam of the Juma’at mosque, Major Shehu Abdullahi prayed for the success of the operations of the Nigeria Army as well as the peace, progress and development of the country.