The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the continued suspension of full rail operations on the Warri-Itakpe Train Services (WITS) route as efforts intensify to enhance safety, customer service, and overall operational efficiency.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, the Corporation explained that although the major technical issue that led to the initial suspension on Thursday, April 10, 2025, has been resolved by its technical team, more time is needed to implement additional safety redundancies and system improvements. These steps, according to the statement, are part of standard best practices to ensure long-term and sustainable operations.

“The Corporation appreciates the patience and understanding of the general public during this period,” the statement read. “We are committed to not just resolving the immediate challenges, but also using this time to strengthen our equipment safety procedures, upgrade customer service processes, and fine-tune overall operational effectiveness.”

The NRC reiterated that this proactive step is in the interest of passenger safety and to prevent future disruptions, while apologising for the inconvenience caused to commuters, businesses, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Opeifa assured that the Corporation is working diligently to resume full services as soon as all operational benchmarks are met. He thanked the affected passengers and stakeholders for their understanding and reiterated the NRC’s commitment to providing reliable and efficient railway services.

The Warri-Itakpe corridor is a critical route for both passenger and freight services in Nigeria’s rail network, and the Corporation says its goal remains to restore service in a manner that ensures safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.