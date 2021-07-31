The All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State have unanimously adopted the consensus option in ongoing Ward congresses of the party.

Stakeholders of the party had earlier adopted this option at a stakeholders meeting held at the resident of the former governor of the state and senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Caretaker chairman of the party in Sokoto, Isa Sadiq Achida announced the decision of using the consensus option for the ward congress.

He said a meeting of party leaders at the a the ward levels across the two hundred and forty four wards of the state had met and decided in this direction earlier.

According to him the decision is a popular decision among all members of the party in the state.

Speaking at the party Secretariat, former Governor of the state and leader of the party in Sokoto, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko said APC is United and strong in Sokoto.

He said all relevant party stakeholders are in tune with the direction the party is going and those who are not with them are only an insignificant numbers of members.

Senator Wamakko said APC is the party to beat in Sokoto judging by the huge number of followers that are committed and determined to ensure the party returned to power come 2023.