A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state, Abdullahi Wanban Shinkafi has been registered as a bonified and card carrying member of the party.

Abdullahi Shinkafi and his wife Hindatu were registered at their polling unit 004 of Rufar Audu Shamba ward in Shinkafi local government area of the state.

The duo were registered by the five man registration committee deployed to the state by the National Headquarters of the APC led by Ibrahim Kabiru Masari.

Abdullahi Shinkafi appealed to all members and those willing to Join the party to ensure been registered. The grassroot politician expressed satisfaction with the process, adding that Zamfara is now a full APC state.

Abdallahi Shinkafi has been a member of the All Progressive Grant Alliance, APGA since the inception of democratic rule in 1999, He however joined the ruling All Progressive Congress APC alongside the Zamfara state Governor Bello Matawalle and a host of others.

Advertisement

The former APGA National Secretary and Bot member is optimistic that the APC in Zamfara under Governor Bello Matawalle’s leadership will continue to deliver dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.