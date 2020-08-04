The World Health Organization has warned that despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a “silver bullet” for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long.

Director-General of the WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus urged all nations to rigorously enforce health measures such as mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing and testing.

“When leaders step up and work intensely with their populations, this disease can be brought under control,” the WHO chief said during a virtual press conference.

More than 18 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and almost 700,000 people have died.