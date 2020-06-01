The World Health Organisation, Costa Rica and other partners have officially launched a covid-19 technology access pool, aimed at making vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies accessible to all.

The initiative was first proposed in March by President Carlos Alvarado of Costa Rica and so far has been supported by more than thirty countries and international institutions.

The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, or C-TAP, is a sister initiative of the ACT Accelerator, another plan that WHO and partners launched a month ago to speed up the development, production and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for COVID-19.