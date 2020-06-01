The Federal Government has eased the lockdown imposed on Kano State as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, made this known during a briefing in Abuja.

He said “Easing the total lockdown of Kano State and introduction of Phase One of the Eased Lockdown has been approved by the president.

“This is still a fight for life and our advancement to phase two does not mean that COVID-19 has ended. It is still potent and highly wasteful of human lives. I implore all Nigerians and corporate citizens to take responsibility and play the expected role.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had in an address to the nation on April 27 ordered a 14-day lockdown in the northwest state which was subsequently extended by the Presidential Task Force.