Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for Libreville, Gabon, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of the country’s President-elect, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, on Saturday said Shettima left on Saturday.

Oligui Nguema, who had served as Gabon’s interim leader since August 2023, secured a decisive victory in the country’s April 12 presidential election.

According to final results released by Gabon’s Constitutional Court, Oligui Nguema garnered 58,074 votes, equivalent to 94.85% of total votes cast.

He faced seven challengers in the race, including former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, who finished second with three percent of the votes while the other candidates failed to surpass the one percent threshold.

Nigeria remains supportive of the peaceful democratic transition in Gabon and reaffirms the government’s broader strategic interest in promoting democratic governance and regional stability in Central Africa.

VP Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria after the inauguration.