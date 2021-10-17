VP Osinbajo receives the Queen’s Baton for 2022 commonwealth games

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been presented with the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Along with sports minister Sunday Dare, Osinbajo welcomed the baton at the State House on Saturday, on behalf of President Buhari.

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Habu Gumel, President of Commonwealth Games Nigeria, received the baton and gave it to Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, who delivered it to Osinbajo.

Osinbajo reminded the Commonwealth of its strong bond of brotherhood.

Osinbajo commended the relay team for their positive attitude and commitment to the thousands-mile journey, as well as the organizing committees for their efforts in ensuring the relay event went off without a hitch.

He also lauded the athletes, who would bring excitement and thrill to millions at the festival of sport and culture.

Sports minister, Sunday Dare, described the Commonwealth Games Federation’ as “another significant milestone” that symbolized “peace, togetherness, and love” among Commonwealth members.

He expressed his delight at being associated with the historic occasion of hosting the Queen’s Baton relay as the first African country to do so.

According to the minister, it was akin to the Olympic torch relay.

Gumel, for his part, stated that the baton, which is currently on tour across Africa, was inaugurated earlier this month from Buckingham Palace by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, Patron of the Commonwealth Games Federation.

He stated that the baton will return to the United Kingdom on July 28, 2022, for the games’ opening ceremony.