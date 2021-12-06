VP Osinbajo departs Abuja for Dubai to attend World LPG summit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has departed Abuja to attend the World Liquified Petroleum Gas Association (WLPGA) summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Osinbajo’s spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said in a statement today, Monday that the vice president would deliver the keynote address at the summit.

The week-long 2021 World LPG Week will bring together world leaders, top government ministers from numerous nations, and CEOs of large multinational firms involved in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry from around the world.

The forum comes under the aegis of the Paris-based WLPGA.

Mr. Osinbajo will address the World LPG Week’s ‘Energizing Tomorrow’ event on Tuesday, which will be attended by over 2,000 participants from 72 countries.

The World LGP Week is a yearly event that brings together major LPG firms, top government officials, industry experts, and other important stakeholders. It was first held in Amsterdam in 2019.

The 2021 LPG Week, which will be held in the Dubai World Trade Centre, will provide an opportunity for worldwide stakeholders to participate in the planned activities.

The activities include a global exhibition, a technology conference, and the LPG Development Summit.

WLPGA was established in 1987 and granted Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 1989.

WLPGA is the umbrella association that globally coordinates the LPG industry.

The vice president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.