The Nigerian Army has described a viral social media advertisement suggesting that ‘Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 29’ application forms are available for 2026 as false and misleading, stating that the announcement was not authorised by the service.

According to a Friday statement signed by Colonel Anele Appolonia, the Acting Director of the Directorate of Army Public Relations, the Force has not commenced any recruitment or commissioning exercise for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) or Short Service Commission (SSC) at this time.

The statement reads, “Members of the public are therefore strongly advised to disregard the said advertisement, as it did not emanate from the Nigerian Army or any of its authorised channels.

“The Nigerian Army emphasises that whenever recruitment exercises are approved to commence, the public will be duly informed through the official platforms, including the Nigerian Army website, official social media accounts and through publications on the national dailies, along with other verified communication channels, with adequate publicity.”

The statement added, “Members of the public are further cautioned to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters who use fake recruitment notices to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals. The Nigerian Army does not charge any fee for recruitment into its ranks.

“Anyone with information regarding such fraudulent activities or individuals involved is encouraged to promptly report to the nearest security agency or appropriate authorities for necessary action.”