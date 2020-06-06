Residents of Wumba, a suburb of Abuja, are still reeling in shock after the body of a 55 year old woman was exhumed from a septic tank by those suspected to have killed her.

The suspects, three brothers, are being held by the police in Abuja.

According to the police, Mrs Janet Ogbonnaya, was killed after the eldest of the suspects whom she met on Facebook invited her over.

After killing the woman, the suspects demanded a five million naira ransome from her family, pretending she was alive. Her car was later sold off.

Investigations leading to their arrest began after the victim’s son reported the matter to the police.