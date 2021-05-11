Seventeen governors from the Southern part of Nigeria have arrived in Asaba, Delta State capital for a meeting on the rising spate of attacks across the country.
The meeting is currently holding inside the government house, Asaba.
Southern Governors prepare to discuss issues of critical national importance in Asaba, the Delta State capital @IAOkowa @RotimiAkeredolu @jidesanwoolu @seyiamakinde @GboyegaOyetola @dabiodunMFR @DaveUmahi @GovernorIkpeazu @WillieMObiano @GovWike @MrUdomEmmanuel @senatorbenayade pic.twitter.com/Da8SmyknknAdvertisement
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 11, 2021