President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020 at 9am.

The President disclosed this on Monday in a nationwide broadcast.

The new nationwide measures are as follow;

a. There will be an overnight curfew from 8pm to 6am. This means all movements will be prohibited during this period except for essential services;

b. There will be a ban on non-essential inter-state passenger travel until further notice;

c. Partial and controlled interstate movement of goods and services will be allowed for the movement of goods and services from producers to consumers; and

d. mandatory use of face masks or coverings in public in addition to maintaining physical distancing and personal hygiene.

Furthermore, the restrictions on social and religious gatherings shall remain in place. State Governments, corporate organisations and philanthropists are encouraged to support the production of cloth masks for citizens.