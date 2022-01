Ten out out of the eleven Olubadan-in-Council members, Wednesday, endorsed the nomination of the Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next heir to the throne of Olubadan, as the Osi Olubadan, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja was absent.

The endorsement, followed the ratification by members of the Olubadan-in-Council, during a press conference, held at the ancient Mapo Hall, Ibadan.