Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has visited the scene of gas plant explosion in Agbor, Ika South Local government area of the state.

The gas plant went up in flames last night razing some buildings, killing an unconfirmed number of persons and injuring many others who are seeking medical attention.

UPDATED: Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa @IAOkowa visits scene of gas explosion in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area. Cc: @nemanigeria

— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 23, 2021

No one is yet to ascertain the cause of the inferno at the time of this report but fire fighters are currently trying to put out the fire…