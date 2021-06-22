A leaking roof disrupted proceedings at the senate on Tuesday morning following a heavy downpour in Abuja .

The National Assembly’s Cleaning crew worked tirelessly to dry out the flooded Senate lobby at the National Assembly.

Some Senators were forced to go through the house of representatives walk way in order to have access to the senate Chambers

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in 2019 approved about 37 billion naira for the renovation of the National Assembly building complex.

This amount generated a lot of reaction with some Nigerians saying the amount was too much for the project.