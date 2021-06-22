A Federal High Court sitting Abuja has ordered the Federal Government to pay the sum of $3billion to Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, as their revenue share from crude oil sales.

The amount formed the shares of the two sales from the $62 billion said to have been recovered from some oil companies by the Federal Government.

In a judgment, Justice Taiwo Taiwo ordered that $1,114,551,610 be paid to Rivers state, while another sum of $2,258,411,586 be paid to Akwa Ibom state, being the amount separately claimed against the Federal Government from the share from the $62 billion recovered from the oil companies.