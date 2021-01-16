The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Olajide Oduyoye, has arrested Motorist for driving against traffic on Third Mainland bridge.
In a video shared on twitter by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State governor, Gboyega Akosile, the motorist and other occupants of the vehicle were seen begging the general manager.
Watch: Drama as General Manager of LASTMA@followlastma apprehends motorist driving against traffic on Third Mainland bridge.
Credit: @gboyegaakosile pic.twitter.com/FeFIbCco7m
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) January 16, 2021Advertisement