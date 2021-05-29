Fourteen students of Greenfield University in Kaduna who were released on Saturday have reunited with their parents.

Their parents say the abductors collected the sum of N180million from them before releasing their children.

The students were abducted 20th April this year when bandits broke into the University, killing a staff and abducting twenty students and three staff members.

Three of the students were found dead 23rd April and two of them were again found dead 25th April 2021 in a village close to the school, One of the student was earlier released after ransom was paid for his release by his parents.