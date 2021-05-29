The Imo State Police command has confirmed an attack on the High court, Magistrate court and a police station at Attah in Njaba local government area.

In a statement by the command’s public relations officer Elkana Bala the Command received a distress call that at the early hours of Saturday that some hoodlums mobilised in large number, stormed the premises of the High/Magistrate Court Attah and set it on fire.

They also damaged a building that was constructed by the community intended to be used as Police Station in the Area.

The statement further state upon the receipt of the complaint, Police Special Forces were deployed to the scene to restore peace and order.

The state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro, has ordered a full investigation into the incident and directed that no stone should be left unturned until the perpetrators of such heinous crime are apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.