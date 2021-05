Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says the report of the security summit organized by the House of Representatives will be ready for presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari soon.

The Speaker, in a remark on Saturday at the end of the summit, said the quality of inputs and presentations received by various stakeholders was unprecedented.

The Speaker expressed appreciation and thanked all those who contributed to the summit, saying Nigerians have shown that they could come together for a common good.