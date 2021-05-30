Unknown gunmen attacked another police station in Izombe, Oguta local government area, less than 24 hours after setting fire to a police station, high and Magistrate courts in Attah, Njaba local government area, Imo state.

Officers on duty, however, repelled the hoodlums this time, and four of the attackers were killed in a gunfight with security agents.

The Public Relations Officer of the Imo State Police Command, Bala Elkana, said the latest incident occurred between 7 and 10 p.m on Saturday

According to him, four hoodlums were killed during the attack on Izombe Police Station, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

He said that a mop up operation is ongoing with a view of arresting other fleeing members of the gang