Nigerian winger, Victor Moses, has joined the effort to save his former club, Wigan Athletic from going into administration.

Moses has made what was supposed to be an anonymous donation as contribution to shore up the finances of the club to keep them afloat.

But the Chairperson of the club Caroline Molyneux could not hide her excitement as she revealed the midfielder’s donation which helped them raise more than 650,000 pounds

Wigan is hoping to raise 750,000 pounds as a requirement to remain in operation

The former Nigerian international played for Wigan from 2010 and 2012 before joining London club, Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Viv Solomon Otabor who signed a year deal with the club told TVC News that he is looking forward to the new season with excitement.