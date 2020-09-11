Nigerian midfielder, John Ogu, has ended his contract with Saudi Arabian club, Al-Adalah.

Ogu has posted an emotional farewell to the club after just six months with the team.

The 32-year-old joined the Saudi club in January on a six-month deal after leaving Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where he had spent four years.

Ogu featured in only seven league games for Al-Adalah before the outbreak of the coronavirus which forced football activities to a stop.

The midfielder’s time with club ended following his inability to return to Saudi Arabia after the corona virus break.