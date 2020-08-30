For months, residents of Ogere, Iperu, and other communities lived in fear as no fewer than seven persons lost their lives to the activities of a serial killer.

TVC News Kazeem Olowe joined the Police team to the killer’s den, where Samuel Dosunmu popularly known as Spartan lived before he ended up in the hands of the Police.

Call him a monster, a beast, and a killer and you may not be out of place.

Samuel Dosunmu, a youngman known as Spartan in Ogere-Remo community where his parents lived for many years later became a terror and killed seven persons in circumstances that beat the imagination.

He caused panic in the land and many of the residents fled the Community. The Police began a launched a major search and declared him wanted, in the course of their manhunt.

Despite that, the killer struck again and killed a nursing mother and her neighbor on different days. Victims’ families say they are still mourning. With the multiple killings, the big question among residents of Ogun State

was, who was Spartan and why was he killing?

For some, he was no more than a cultist, while others described him as a drug addict who had been affected by the influence of the drugs but the Police say his style of operation suggested otherwise.

A quick check on his Facebook page suggests that he may have belonged to a secret cult and may have suffered from some form of psychological disorder.

For more than a year, he filled his wall with writings concerning death and violence on his wall.

In fact, he gave a full meaning of SPARTAN. Aside from that, he expressed his mind on the walls of different

uncompleted buildings he used as hideouts before he finally relocated to the forest.

The Police team which include the Commander of the Special Anti Robbery Squad in Ogun State, the divisional Police officer at Ogere and other senior officers of the Command headed by the Commissioner of police combed

the forests for days without success, until their efforts paid off through the use of technology.

Items found at his den in the forest included, a gas cylinder, plantain, cooking pot, jerrycans, sim packs among others. He also dug holes close to his hut.

TVC News paid a visit to his family house at Ogere but nobody was available to comment and residents were not willing to talk on camera. Those who spoke off camera say, his father had died and his mother fled due to his

evil enterprise.

Unfortunately, none of them was able to confirm if he was suffering from any form of psychological problems but they confirmed that he was a cultist and used illegal drugs.