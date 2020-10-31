A victim of Police brutality, Olajide Fowotade, has recounted before the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry into SARS abuses how he lost his two front teeth after a serious beating by a police officer in 2017.

The 60 year old man says he has changed the teeth ten times as he cannot afford a more permanent pair. He said he was driving with his wife in the car on the night of March 3, 2017 when a police officer named Ayo who was riding a seized motor cycle banged his car which led to an argument between the two of them. And then the officer slapped and beat him up, fainting in the process.

Advertisement

Mr Fowotade added that In the process of getting justice, he was asked to appear at the Nigeria police force zone 2 Lagos to meet with the former DIG kayode aderanti, who ordered a two- week investigation, but since then nothing was done.

The petitioners who was in tears at the beginning of his testimony added that his right knee and both eyes were also damaged, and he presented the medical evidence to prove his injuries, which retired justice Doris okuwobi who is chairing the panel, admitted as exhibits.