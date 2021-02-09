The Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has officially revalidated his membership of the All Progressives Congress.

He participated in the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the Party at Ward 1, Egunrege unit 3, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State.

He was accompanied by the Governor of the State, Dapo Abiodun, a National leader of the party, Segun Osoba and the Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello.

The exercise which was to further increase the membership strength of the party across the country is still ongoing in Ogun State as at the time of filling this report.