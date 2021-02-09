The Ondo State chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) is currently mobilising to embark on an indefinite strike action over decision of the state government to pay half salary for the month of November 2020.

This is coming one week after doctors under the auspices of Ondo Government Doctors Forum (OGDF) began an indefinite strike action.

They kicked against the 50 percent salary paid to them by the state government .

The meeting however ended in a stalemate as the nurses passed a vote of no confidence on their leadership.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions, the nurses chased away labour leaders who came to intervene in the crisis .

#NewsFlash: Ondo Nurses meeting ends in chaos, calls for indefinite strike to press home calls for payment of salary arrears @RotimiAkeredolu @OndoStateGovt @OndoStateHealth pic.twitter.com/MbdoJKiqtJ — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) February 9, 2021

They also expressed their readiness to pull out of the Joint Health Workers Union

They said they cannot continue to work on empty stomach until all their allowances are paid.