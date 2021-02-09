A Civil Society Coalition on Audit in Nigeria has disclosed that 90.9billion naira is yet to be accounted for on 176 contracts awarded by Niger Delta Development commission.

According to the coalition, the findings was contain in a data from 2008 to 2012 and 2013 to 2018 Audit reports on NDDC.

The Coalition said it has physically verified many of the projects which it said has been at various stages of execution.

They said while many of the projects were abandoned, some were poorly implemented while others were not executed at all.

The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission has been subjected of controversy for the past many years over alleged misappropriation of funds and award of contracts.