Breaking News

Vice President, Osinbajo, demands retraction of publication by Sahara Reporters

Latest Breaking News About Ikoyi Building Collapse: Vice President, Osinbajo, demands retraction of publication by Sahara Reporters Osinbajo Lawyer's Letter
The legal representative of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have written the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, to demand the retraction of the publication linking him to the collapsed Ikoyi Building owned by Femi Osibona.

His representative led by Femi Atoyebi a Senior Advocate of Nigeria also asked that aside the retraction which must come within 48 hours that he should also tender an apology in two national dailies
.
He added that failure to do so will lead to the commencement of legal proceedings against Sahara Reporters with punitive and substantial damages to be sought before the Court.

