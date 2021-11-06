Vice President, Osinbajo, demands retraction of publication by Sahara Reporters

Breaking News
-
An error by the Presiding officer at polling unit 008 Awka Ward 7, Umuokpu Awka,…
-
The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance Professor Charles Soludo is yet to vote…
-
The legal representative of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have written the publisher of Sahara Reporters,…
-
The kwara state government striking medical doctors have suspected their industrial action effective 6pm this…
-
The polling units include, Orabuike 1, ward 3 Enugwu-Ukwu, polling units 006, Orabuike 2, ward…
-
Voters at Isuofia Ward, Polling Unit 002, Ofiyi Square, Umueze Village Isuofia, Aguata local government…
-
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it is ready to combat the phenomenon of…
-
At about quarter past eight, at the Ezeuzu Junction ward zero two zero, which has…
-
Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano and his wife, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano just exercised their…
-
Many People are feared dead after a fire incident at the popular Kubwa International Market…
The legal representative of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have written the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, to demand the retraction of the publication linking him to the collapsed Ikoyi Building owned by Femi Osibona.
His representative led by Femi Atoyebi a Senior Advocate of Nigeria also asked that aside the retraction which must come within 48 hours that he should also tender an apology in two national dailies
.
He added that failure to do so will lead to the commencement of legal proceedings against Sahara Reporters with punitive and substantial damages to be sought before the Court.