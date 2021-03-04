Veteran actor and broadcaster, Sadiq Daba has been laid to rest in the Agege area of Lagos State.

He died on Wednesday evening at a Lagos hospital.

His last movie appearance was in Kunle Afolayan’s movie , ‘Citation’ which was released in October 2020.

The ace broadcaster went public with his illness in November 2017.

The ace broadcaster revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This was coming barely months after he was hospitalised for months due to leukemia.

Advertisement

One of Nigeria’s most loved television stars, the actor has had a long career in broadcasting with the Nigerian Television Authority.

He also appeared in early soap operas such as Cockcrow At Dawn and Behind The Clouds.