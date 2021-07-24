Nigerian rapper, Vector, has released the remix to ‘Crown of Clay‘.

This one features Kenyan rapper, Khaligraph Jones and Senegalese rapper, Dip Doundo Guiss.

Vector posted the news via his WhatsApp story on Friday.

He had, on Sunday, the 13th of June 2021, posted a snippet of the song set for release.

In his caption, the rapper says that Africa has a lot of ‘Crown of Clay‘ stories.

He then introduced the remix with Khaligraph Jones and Dip Doundo Guiss.

The original ‘Crown of Clay‘ song was a collaboration with fellow Nigerian rapper, M.I Abaga and producer, Pheelz.