The local government Election in Ogun State has commenced with officials of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission on ground in most of the polling centre visited in some parts of Ogun Central and Ogun East Senatorial Districts.

Currently, voters are casting their ballots at different polling units in Iperu Remo, Ogun East Senatorial District.

Also at Kuto area of Abeokuta South Local Government Areas.

Although, the turnout is still low, officials of the electoral body and party agents were seen at different polling units monitored so far.

The Governor, Dapo Abiodun is expected to join other residents to cast his ballot at ward 3, polling units 2, ita-Isoyin, Iperu Remo, Ikenne, Ogun State.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun casts his ballot at Ward 3, Polling Unit 2, Ita-Isoyin, Iperu Remo, Ogun State