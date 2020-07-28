Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Professor Noah Yusuf, has called for caution in the implementation of the directive by the federal government that final year students should resume in August.

Professor Yusuf in an interaction with newsmen in Ilorin said human life should be paramount.

He enjoined the federal government to consider the option of online examination for the final year students instead of physical examination.

The Vice Chancellor equally called on government embrace virtual leaning for undergraduates and high school students instead of waiting for covid-19 to subside before reopening schools.