A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has affirmed Smart Adeyemi as the duly elected Senator representing Kogi-West Senatorial district.

In a unanimous judgment, a three- member panel of the appellant court dismissed the appeal filed by Dino Melaye for lacking in merit.

The Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, which sat in Abuja had on 10th 2020, dismissed Mr Melaye’s petition for lacking in merit.

#KogiWest Senator Smart Adeyemi reacts to Court of Appeal's judgment. pic.twitter.com/rosdlJVq65 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) July 28, 2020

In its ruling, the tribunal held Mr Melaye failed to prove the allegations of over voting, unlawful votes, and the various electoral malpractices he listed in the petition.

Smart Adeyemi who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, polled a total of 88,373 votes while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party scored 62,133 votes, after a re-run election was conducted in some parts of the Senatorial district.