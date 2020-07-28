President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tueaday met with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

The President commended the work of the party’s caretaker committee in coordinating and strengthening the party.

The meeting had in attendance, the chairman of the progressives governors forum, Atiku Bagudu and other governors who attended virtually.

Others in attendance included the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the president, Ibrahim Gambari.

The party had appointed a caretaker committee following the suspension of the National Chairman and the National Working Committee of the APC in June,