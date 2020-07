Chairman of the post primary education board in Edo state and one member have resigned.

The chairman, Gabriel Oiboh, said he was pressurised to join the People’s Democratic Party.

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, applauded their effort in retaining their grounds as a member of the party.

He assured them of the party’s victory at the fourth coming Elections.